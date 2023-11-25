TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.88. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.