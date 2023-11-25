TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $18,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CADE opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

