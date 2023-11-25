TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.71% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. Analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WABC. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

