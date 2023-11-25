TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.85 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.