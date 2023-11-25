TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.84 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

