TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after buying an additional 401,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

