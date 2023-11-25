TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 432.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $165.21 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

