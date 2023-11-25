TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,990. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

