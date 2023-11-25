TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 433,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.