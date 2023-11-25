TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,782,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $993.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

