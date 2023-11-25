TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $98.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

