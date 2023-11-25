TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.