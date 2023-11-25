TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,210 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Yelp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of YELP opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

