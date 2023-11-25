TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.37 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $116.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

