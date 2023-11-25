TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.