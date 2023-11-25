TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 120.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 34.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

