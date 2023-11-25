TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.44 Million Position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.49% of Immuneering worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immuneering by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immuneering by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immuneering by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 407,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. Immuneering Co. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Immuneering Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

