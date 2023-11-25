TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.44 Million Stake in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.49% of Immuneering worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Immuneering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immuneering by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Immuneering Co. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.79.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

