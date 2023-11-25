TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 143.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 135,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 79,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $43.48 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ECPG

About Encore Capital Group

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.