TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 592,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $14,591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142,073 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 1.45. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

