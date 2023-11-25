TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.55 Million Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Amplitude worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Amplitude Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

