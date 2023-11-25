TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 19.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

