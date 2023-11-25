TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,878 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

