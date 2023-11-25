TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CYBR stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

