TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.70 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,057,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after buying an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,091,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,263,000 after buying an additional 2,083,521 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.55 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

