TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.51. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

