TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics
In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT
RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ RAPT opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.51. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.
About RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RAPT Therapeutics
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.