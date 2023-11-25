TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.77 Million Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Tilray worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Tilray Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.