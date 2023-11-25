TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.80 Million Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

STEP stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at $973,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996 in the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

