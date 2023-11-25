TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBNK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 151.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 178.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

