TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.96 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

