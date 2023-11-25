TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,975 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,939 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278,367 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $2.20 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $453.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

