TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $118.70 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

