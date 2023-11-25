TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

SMPL opened at $39.32 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.