TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Yelp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $45.31 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,490,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,490,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $189,608.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,928 shares of company stock worth $4,503,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

