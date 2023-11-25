TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

