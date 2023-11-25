TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

