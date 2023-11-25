TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.45% of Scholar Rock worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $846.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

