TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.52 Million in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $37.60 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENV

Envestnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.