TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.52 Million in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.
Envestnet Stock Performance
NYSE ENV opened at $37.60 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
