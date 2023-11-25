TD Asset Management Inc Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $47,254,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $162.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.