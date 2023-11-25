TD Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $198.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,493. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.