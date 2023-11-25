TD Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 43,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,664.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 931,890 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,027 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,605 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

