TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 252,227 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,227 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 840,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 392,624 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -1.15. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 391.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.