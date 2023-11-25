TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 44,400 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after buying an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 123,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

View Our Latest Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.