TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 25,634 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

