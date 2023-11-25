TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $279.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.47 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

