TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

