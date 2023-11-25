TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 178.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 3,915.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Diodes by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

