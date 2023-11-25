TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 601.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.