TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Resources Connection worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 104,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In related news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

