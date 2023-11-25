TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of First Bancshares worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

